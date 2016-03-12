WATCH: British lawmaker confesses to being a spy

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has admitted that he spent four years trying to convince people in the Soviet Union to defect.

Speaking to RT’s News Thing show, Fabricant confirmed that when he was selling broadcasting equipment in the 1980s he was kicked out of the Soviet Union for trying to get an employee of the state radio station to defect.

“I don’t want to get this guy into trouble, but this was someone who used to work [at Gosteleradio], in fact I think he still might, and I wanted to get him to defect because he was a reserve officer in the KGB signals brigade. Someone found out what I was up to and, I’m not going into too much detail, I had to leave the Soviet Union within 24 hours, which I duly did.”

Fabricant has admitted to the Daily Mail before that he tried to get someone to defect, but this is the first time he has admitted to spending so many years, apparently working for the security services.

