Watch an MP asking about bent bananas

MPs were left giggling in the House of Commons morning when the MP for Lichfield Michael Fabricant demanded to know what was wrong with an “over-bent banana” or a “particularly twisted turnip.”

Rory Stewart, the Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs responded by saying he would be “delighted to be seen eating a wobbly banana.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fabricant is well known for his sense of humour. He was fired from his position as vice-chariman of the Conservative party after joking that he was having an affair with a llama on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.