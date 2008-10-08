Michael Eisner Unlocks The Mysteries Of Web Traffic: Sex, Sports, Sarah Palin

We couldn’t make it to Veoh’s “Let’s talk about the Web and stuff” forum today (though we’d like to go to the next one), which featured a Q&A with Veoh investor Michael Eisner. Luckily PaidContent’s David Kaplan took excellent notes. His entire post is well worth reading, because even if Eisner has yet to prove that he’s figured out the Web, he gives excellent quote.



Actually, strike that. The former Disney boss already knows what works on the Web: Check out this excerpt:

What do people want to see? Are we talking about all video? Sex seems to work. User-gen, sports, news, anything with Sarah Palin works.

