Michael Douglas Has Been Using The Same Stunt Double For 26 Years

Michael Douglas finished filming Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie “Ant-Man” over the weekend.

To celebrate, the actor shared a few photos of himself with his long-time stunt double, Mike Runyard, from throughout their career together. According to Douglas, Runyard has been his stuntman for 26 years.

In that time, the two have become close friends and even golfing partners.

Take a look at their similar side-by-side photos from throughout the years.

Here are Douglas and Runyard on the set of next summer’s “Ant-Man.”

Runyard and Douglas are face-to-face on set of Ridley Scott’s 1989 movie, “Black Rain.”

Finally, here are the two in 1997’s “The Game.”

