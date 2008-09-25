Michael Douglas Still Forced To Deal With Inane "Wall Street" Questions

Last year, when rumours of a Wall Street sequel first surfaced, Michael Douglas told the New York Times he’d be happy if he never had “one more drunken Wall Street broker come up to me and say, ‘You’re the man!’ “





Apparently that must happen a lot because all it took was one little financial crisis and a few comparisons to the 1987 crash for reporters to start seeking Gordon Gekko, er, Michael Douglas’ perspective on the events. But no iconic role excuses this inane line of questioning.

LA Times: Michael Douglas had to field questions Wednesday about the financial turmoil shaking world markets from reporters recalling his role in the 1987 film “Wall Street.”…

After world leaders here condemned the “boundless greed” of world markets, Douglas was asked to compare nuclear Armageddon with the “financial Armageddon on Wall Street.”

But the likening to Gekko did not end there, with a reporter asking: “Are you saying Gordon that greed is not good?”

“I’m not saying that,” Douglas replied. “And my name is not Gordon. He’s a character I played 20 years ago.”

The reporter then wondered, “What’s going on with that Wall Street sequel? Is that actually happening?” Oh, no, wait. That was us. Just now.

Seriously, Michael, call us. We promise not to call you “Gordon” or quote the original movie in any way, shape or form.

