Michael Douglas: I Lost 35-To-40 per cent Of My Net Worth In The Market Crash*

Photo: prepidemic.wordpress.com

UPDATE: We mistakenly thought Douglas was referring to the flash crash.



PREVIOUSLY: Gordon Gekko — urr Michael Douglas — is claiming that he lost a ridiculous amount of money during the market crash (via @eddyelfenbein).

“I lost 35 to 40 per cent of my net worth,” he tells Monsters & Critics. “I got whacked big-time – it was serious.”

“I was the classic deer in the headlights.” Douglas says. “I didn’t know what to do with the advice I was getting. There were a couple of huge drops and it kept on going, and by the time you woke up the next day, people were down anywhere up to 60 per cent of their net worth. I knew a lot of people who lost everything.’

Douglas’s current net worth is estimated at $145 million.

No wonder Wall Street 2 is such an anti-Wall Street film. Check out the 10 most embarassingly awful scenes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.