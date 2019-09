Michael Vick vowed to dramatically change his lifestyle after being released from prison for dog fighting in 2009.



Part of that process is working with The Humane Society to stop animal cruelty.

Here are two public service announcements Vick and The Humane Society released this week (via BuzzFeed):

