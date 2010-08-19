23-Year Old Wall Streeter Killed In A Boston Bar Fight

20 three-year old Michael Dimaria was killed last weekend in a Boston bar fight with a slightly older Boston-native.



Here’s what happened, according to the Boston Channel:

Witnesses said one of Dimaria’s friends may have bumped into Guardiola on his way to the bathroom and the two exchanged words. Moments later, the mug was thrown, hitting a partition and shattering, one of the shards hitting Dimaria and perforating his jugular vein.

The man who threw the glass will be tried for manslaughter. The bar is going to switch to plastic cups.

