This Is Michael Dell's Motto: 'Be Crazy And Don't Seek Too Much Advice'

Billionaire Michael Dell has an interesting motto.



“Be crazy and don’t seek too much advice on what you propose to do,” he told a group of startups in India this week, reports the India Times.

He also believes that “planning is fine but generally over-rated,” he said. Instead he says to “experiment experiment, test, go fast, fail fast.”

That’s probably a healthy perspective for Dell at this point in his career. His company is struggling to remake itself as the PC market implodes. So he has taken the unusual move of trying to buy back his company for $24.4 billion, or $13.65 per share.

He’s facing opposition from Dell’s largest shareholder, Southeastern, and activist investor Carl Icahn. They want shareholders to vote down the idea when they meet on July 18 and keep the company public. Icahn’s plan lets Dell shareholders keep their stake in the company and get a dividend payout of $12 per share either in cash or additional shares.

It’s a big win-or-lose scenario for Michael Dell. But if he acts crazy, doesn’t listen to the naysayers, and doesn’t plan too much, he’ll probably walk away the winner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.