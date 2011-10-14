Michael Dell: We're Betting On Windows 8 Tablets Because Android Tablets Flopped

Photo: Microsoft

Dell is focusing on Windows 8 for tablets after seeing disappointing sales of Android tablets.Michael Dell told reporters yesterday that the company is “very aligned with Microsoft around Windows 8,” reports V3. He said that Android is “another opportunity ,but that market has not developed to the expectations” Dell had.



The comments came ahead of Dell’s annual DellWorld conference, where Steve Ballmer is speaking tomorrow morning.

Earlier this summer, Michael Dell said that Windows and Android were the only tablet platforms that made sense, and dismissed everything else — like WebOS — as “noise.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.