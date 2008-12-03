Michael Dell: We Did "Pretty Good" On Black Friday (DELL)

Analysts may be saying home PC buyers preferred HP’s (HPQ) computers to Dell (DELL) by 5-to-1, but Michael Dell isn’t worried. Speaking at an investment conference, Michael insisted sales of Dell computers had been “pretty good” since Friday.



Michael laid out Dell’s plan for the next year:

Dell’s emphasis: Margins, not growth.

Results will be volatile, with sales either flat or down 5%.

Michael isn’t expecting dramatic results from emerging countries, once seen as potential major new markets.

The company sold off a call centre, and is looking for buyers to take manufacturing plants off its hands.

November was better for Dell than a dismal October, and Michael expects his company to generate “significant” cash flow this quarter.

