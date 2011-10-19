Michael Dell: The Tablet Market "Is An iPad Market," Android Doesn't Compete

PC manufacturer Dell’s chief executive Michael Dell said the tablet market today is “an iPad market,” with Android failing to compete successfully with Apple.



He also said Microsoft has the best shot at competing with Apple now that the company has revealed Windows 8.

“If you look at the tablet market, you have to say right now it’s an iPad market,” he said. “The Android stuff has not done fantastically well, I think I’m being fair. Microsoft has a pretty good shot with Windows 8, we’re pretty excited with what they’re doing.”

Dell also said the company does not plan on spinning off or shutting down its consumer-oriented PC business.

“We’re completely committed and we’re not gonna change our mind about that,” he said.

