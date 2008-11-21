Michael Dell: Netbooks Mostly 'Complementary', More 3G Deals Coming (DELL)

One of the fastest growing consumer PC categories: “Netbooks,” or cheap, tiny, low-margin laptops designed mostly to access the Internet. Dell (DELL) offers two Inspiron Mini netbooks — at $349 and $549.



But judging by CEO Michael Dell’s remarks during this evening’s Dell earnings call, it sounds like he’s not too nuts about them.

We weren’t diving into that in a big way. We certainly have products there. It appears to us that this is mostly a complementary product category. Certainly in the emerging countries, it looks like it’s incremental, and kind of new business.

We suppose that’s a nice way of saying that netbooks aren’t yet cannibalising Dell’s existing laptop business. Which is a good thing. But not much passion there, as far as we can tell.

Dell also noted that more carrier deals are on the way for laptops with built-in 3G modems.

We were also the first with a product with 3G built in, and that’s allowed us to do pretty well with a bunch of the carriers, and we’re putting a number of those agreements in place right now.

