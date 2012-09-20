THE ULTIMATE HUMILIATION: Mark Zuckerberg Is Worth Less Than Michael Dell

Photo: AP

Thanks to Facebook’s bungled IPO, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth tanked this year.According to Forbes, Zuckerberg is now worth $9.4 billion, down from $17.5 billion last year.



Last year Zuckerberg was the fourth richest person in tech, and this year he’s down to ninth.

As we were assembling this year’s list it was incredible to see how far Zuckerberg had fallen. He’s lower than Michael Dell ($14.6 billion) for Pete’s sake! Dell!

Zuckerberg is still super duper wealthy, so we doubt he cares that much. But, we think he measures himself against the biggest names in tech and it has to sting a little to have fallen so far this year.

