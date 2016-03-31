Billionaire Michael Dell has taken about an $11 million pay cut since going private

In preparation for its upcoming acquisition of EMC, Dell’s holding company released a bunch of information about Dell’s operations in a filing to the SEC.

For instance, Dell reported a loss for its fiscal 2016 of $1.1 billion, although that’s improved from the $1.2 billion it lost the year before.

The filing also reported salaries and bonuses paid to top executives, including its billionaire founder and CEO Michael Dell.

Executive compensation has changed a lot since going private.

Last year, Dell was paid just over $2 million. Given that he’s the CEO of a company that does $24 billion in revenue, that’s not a lot, at least by executive pay standards these days.

Only one of the named executives got a big bunch of stock options. The rest had to make due with their base salaries and a few million in cash bonuses.

SEC filing Denali Holdings’ SEC filing reveals Dell’s current exec pay.

And while all of these executives are still firmly in the 1%, compare their compensation to the pay in the days when Dell was public and execs had access to stock.

Below is the executive compensation table from 2013, the year Dell went private. Base pay was higher, bonuses in that year were far lower, but the stock awards more than made up for it that.

Note that “other compensation” includes the match for participating in the company’s 401K, because, apparently, even multi-millionaires need some help saving for retirement.

SEC filing Dell executive compensation in 2013 when it was still private

