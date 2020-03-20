Tech billionaire Michael Dell has a stern warning for spring break partiers partying on the beach and flaunting coronavirus guidelines

Spring break

A CBS news story on college kids partying in Miami on spring break and flaunting guidelines meant to limit the spread of coronavirus is being widely shared.

Major tech employer and billionaire Michael Dell saw it and retweeted with a warning to the college students how appeared in it: don’t even try to get a job at any one of the network of companies he owns or controls.

The Miami region, like most of the nation’s cities, has mandated social distancing and closed bars and restaurants to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The Miami region, like most of the nation’s cities, has mandated social distancing and closed bars and restaurants to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of Thursday, Florida had 390 confirmed cases of the illness with 8 deaths. Florida famously has a large population of seniors, the people who are most at risk.

But that didn’t stop young spring breakers from flocking to the state and hanging out on the beaches, which remain open. CBS interviewed several of them asking why they are ignoring the recommendations of health authorities. One man said on camera, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”

That attitude has not been viewed kindly by authorities. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered beaches to be patrolled to ensure that there were no groups over 10 people and social distancing was observed, reports the Washington Examiner.

Billionaire Michael Dell also had some words of warning for the college kids who said they are prioritising partying over public health: “Anyone in this video, please don’t apply to work @DellTech @VMware,” he tweeted.

And he followed up with “And also please don’t apply to @Secureworks @DellFdn @boomi or MSD Capital,” he tweeted referring to the network of companies he either owns outright or controls which are Dell Technologies; VMware; a spun-out security company Secureworks; his philanthropic organisation the Micheal and Susan Dell Foundation; his cloud infrastructure company Boomi; and his private investment and real estate company MSD Capital.

Dell was famously industrious during his college years. He launched his company in his college dorm. A few decades later, Dell Technologies would become one of the world’s biggest technology companies that employed over 150,000 people as of 2019. He’s also a dad of four young adult kids.

As we previously reported, his companies, like most in the tech industry, have been taking the mandates for social distancing to heart, telling employees to work from home.

