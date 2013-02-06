Flashback: Remember When Michael Dell Said Apple Should Shut Down And Return Money To Shareholders?

Michael Dell.

Photo: AP

When Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, Michael Dell famously trashed the company with a killer quote. When asked what he’d do with Apple if he were in Jobs’ shoes, Dell said:



What would I do? I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.

Ouch!

Jobs had his own say in the matter, reportedly telling Apple employees at the time, “F— Michael Dell.”

Today, Dell (the company) was forced to go private, taking a $2 billion loan from Microsoft and investments from Silver Lake and Michael Dell.

Well, there’s some vindication for Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.