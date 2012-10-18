The New Citigroup CEO's Fat Torching Workout Routine

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin/Staff

Yesterday Vikram Pandit dropped a major bombshell that he was resigning as CEO of Citigroup effective immediately. Michael Corbat, a former Harvard football player who previously headed Citi’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business, was named the new CEO.



Bloomberg News reports that Corbat will be tasked with cutting fat at the bank.

The thing is he already has experience with torching fat in his life. That is, through his Spartacus Workout routine, the report said. [via Dealbreaker].

From Bloomberg News (emphasis ours):

He was assigned by Pandit in April 2009 to divest $573 billion of assets as permanent head of the Citi Holdings unit, which held unwanted businesses. They included private-equity stakes, auto loans, a life insurer, a student-loan firm, a fund- of-hedge-funds business as well as mortgages and corporate bonds. In 2010, he pursued an exercise regimen called the Spartacus Workout that, according to MensHealth.com, is designed to “torch fat” and “send your fitness level soaring,” people with knowledge of his routine said.

The Spartacus Workout entails a series of minute-long exercises including squats, pushups and dumbbell lifts, with 15 seconds of rest in between, according to MensHealth.com. The process is repeated twice…

Check out what the work out looks like in this Bodybuilding.com YouTube video.

