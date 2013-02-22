Citigroup's New CEO Awarded $11.5 Million For 2012

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin/Staff

Citigroup’s new CEO Michael Corbat was awarded $11.5 million in compensation for 2012, according to Bloomberg News. Corbat became CEO of Citi back in October of last year when Vikram Pandit suddenly resigned.



Now let’s compare his comp to the rest of the Street.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein took home $21 million for 2012 and Jefferies awarded its CEO Richard Handler $19 million for 2012.

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon took home $11.5 million following the “London Whale” trade debacle and Bank of American’s CEO Brian Moynihan was given $11 million in stock comp for last year.

