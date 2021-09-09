‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine has died, aged 94

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in New York. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Actor Michael Constantine has died, aged 94.

His family said he died on August 31 in Reading, Pennsylvania, following a long illness.

Constantine is best known for his role as patriarch Gus Portokalos in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Actor Michael Constantine, best known for his role as family patriarch Gus Portokalos in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died at 94, his family said Thursday.

Constantine’s family told CNN that he died on August 31 in Reading, Pennsylvania, following a long illness.

Nia Vardalos, the writer and star of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” paid tribute to Constantine on Twitter upon hearing of his death.

“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend,” she wrote. “Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”

Constantine, who was born to Greek immigrants and grew up in Reading, was a character actor for five decades before his death.

He won an Emmy in 1970 for his role as principal Seymour Kaufman in the ABC series “Room 222,” but he was widely known for his role of Portokalos.

While he first played the role in the 2002 movie, he reprised the role in a short-lived TV sitcom titled “My Big Fat Greek Life” and for the 2016 film sequel.