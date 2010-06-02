This Poor Guy Is Ranked The Worst Hedge Fund Manager In The World Right Now

Michael Coleman

HSBC’s list of the best and worst hedge fund performances right now must be pretty brutal for Michael Coleman and Doug King.They’re at the top of the 20 worst hedge funds so far in 2010 with a -19.13% performance… and that was at the end of April.



As of May 18 that number was down to -19.4% and so who knows how they’re doing after the worst May for markets since 1940.

The pair managed $2.5 billion at their peak in 2008.

Now they’re down to $1.13 billion.

Apparently it’s because of losses in agriculture, but yikes, these guys did well in agriculture in 2008, gaining 12% even when the rest of the industry was performing poorly.

Hope at least the weather’s nice in Singapore!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.