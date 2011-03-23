Michael Cole brings the WWE RAW Ratings!

Unlike a lot of wrestling blogs, I never found stories on television ratings very interesting. However, there are a lot of stories coming out of the March 14 RAW ratings. Snooki and the champ are ratings losers while Michael Cole is a bigger ratings draw than The Rock, Randy Orton, and John Cena!



The quarter hour WWE RAW rating breakdowns for the March 14 show are a clear indication of what I have been saying for three months and that is The Miz as WWE champion is a failure. That may be an unpopular thing to say as he has a big fan base on the Internet but the ratings don’t lie. Nobody cares about The Miz and if the idea of a heel world champion is to generate enough heat so that fans will tune in to watch him get his butt kicked, then he is a failure.

The Miz vs. The Great Khali lost 386,000 viewers this past Monday night. Granted that is a terrible match, but the idea of seeing a giant the size of Khali shut the big mouth of someone like The Miz should keep viewers tuned into RAW not send viewers away in droves.

