rumour: Banker Michael Cohrs' Held A 90-Minute Farewell Call To Deutsche Bank To Slam PE Firms

Michael Cohrs said farewell to Deutsche Bank last week in a 90-minute video conference during which he blamed Deutsche’s downturn on buyout firms, says the NYPost.



The call might now cause problems for Deutsche, which of course doesn’t want any PE firms to react negatively to rumours about the call. They would not want to lose any business from PE firms.

So Deutsche is battling the rumour head-on. A spokesperson “categorically” denies that the former i-banking co-head said anything negative about PE firms.

Of course some people at the firm say different.

Word is that on the (internal) call, Cohrs told everyone that the PE firms forced Deutsche to keep commitments (this is circa the crisis, beginning in mid-2007) and refused to share the bank’s pain.

And someone at DB told the Post:

“He was always reminding [DB bankers] about how much money we lost with [private equity].”

However they were critical of Cohrs for his negative opinion.

“At some point you need to move on,” they said.

And he’s now gone, so that’s good news for the bank.

