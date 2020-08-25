'If he says something is huge, it's probably small': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen skewers the president in a Democratic ad on the opening night of the RNC

Screenshot via YouTube/American Bridge 21st Century Cohen called Trump’s statements championing law and order ‘laughable’ because ‘virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment — myself included.’

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, hit the airwaves Monday as part of a Democratic political action committee’s campaign ad urging Americans not to vote for Trump in the November election.

His appearance in Monday’s ad comes as Cohen is set to release a new book in which he writes that he was an “active and eager participant” in multiple episodes involving tax fraud, conspiracies, and “golden showers in a sex club in Vegas.”

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime former lawyer and fixer, took to the airwaves on Monday to urge voters not to vote for Trump.

Cohen’s announcement was featured in a campaign ad by the Democratic political action committee American Bridge 21st Century.

“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer, and confidant. I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump,” Cohen said. “I was part of creating an illusion.”

Later this week, Cohen said, Trump will “stand up and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted – and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”

Cohen continued skewering his former boss, saying, “When you watch the president this week, remember this: if he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t.”

He called Trump’s statements championing law and order “laughable” because “virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment – myself included.”

Cohen also urged viewers to remember that the president “thinks we are all gullible” and “a bunch of fools,” adding, “I was a part of it, and I fell for it.”

“You don’t have to like me,” he said, “but please, listen to me.”

Cohen’s appearance in the ad comes as he is also set to release a new book, “Disloyal, A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise – I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen wrote in the foreword for his book.

Cohen did not provide evidence to back up his allegation about Trump and “golden showers in a sex club in Vegas.” He also has a long history of lying and exaggerating the truth, and he’s pleaded guilty to several felony counts of making false statements to Congress, campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud.

