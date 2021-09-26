Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle’s $100 million lawsuit backfire

Michael Cohen (L), Donald Trump (R) Getty/Getty

Donald Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times over coverage of his taxes.

Michael Cohen suggested the lawsuit could backfire if Donald Trump is forced to do a deposition.

Cohen said his former boss’s depositions were the “dumbest written paper that you’ve ever seen.”

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, suggested Mary Trump could make her uncle’s “ridiculous” lawsuit backfire by making him do a deposition.

The former president has sued his niece, The New York Times, and three reporters for $US100 ($AU138) million over an investigation by the paper into his tax records.

“If I was Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn around and say, don’t fight this, just answer the complaint and look for depositions, let’s look for discovery,” Cohen said while appearing on MSNBC on Saturday.

“Because one thing for certain, and I have read dozens of Donald Trump depositions, they are the dumbest written paper that you’ve ever seen. Nothing makes sense. Everything is circular.”

Michael Cohen said that he is currently in a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and he has asked for depositions of Trump, which his lawyers have refused.

“They are adamant that they do not want him to sit for depositions because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Even if in fact it deals with him, he is absolutely clueless and he lies so much, he doesn’t even remember the lies that he told yesterday,” Cohen said.

Michael Cohen is currently under house arrest as he serves the final few months of a three-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to several felonies in 2018.

Trump’s lawsuit against Mary Trump centers around The New York Times’s 18-month-long investigation into Trump’s finances, which won a Pulitzer Prize.

The lawsuit alleges that the newspaper convinced Mary Trump to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to The Times,” which was in breach of a confidentiality agreement.

Mary Trump, an outspoken critic of her uncle, said that her uncle is a “fucking loser” for suing her.

“It’s desperation. The walls are closing in, and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject,” she said.