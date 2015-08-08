Australian captain Michael Clarke is retiring from Test cricket

MIchael Clarke’s test career is over. Photo: Getty/Ryan Pierse

Michael Clarke is retiring from Test cricket at the end of the current Ashes series.

Australia has had a disastrous Ashes campaign which included being bowled out for 60 runs in the first innings of the current Test in under an hour.

Jesse Hogan notes from the SMH:

It is believed his decision was triggered by his belief he was physically and mentally exhausted after a Test career spanning almost 11 years – half of them as captain – and that it is the right time for him to depart.

Over the past nine months Clarke has been at the centre of major tests of both aspects: mentally after the death of Phillip Hughes last summer, physically when successfully striving to return from a serious hamstring injury to lead the majority of Australia’s World Cup triumphant campaign.

There’s more here.

