Michael Clarke is retiring from one-day international cricket

Michael Clarke .

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has announced he’ll be retiring from one-day international cricket after Sunday’s World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday.

“I just want everyone to know that tomorrow will be my last ODI game for Australia,” Clarke said.

Clarke, 33, said on Saturday stepping down from ODIs was a bid to extend his Test career after being struck by back and hamstring injuries this summer.

“I’m hopeful it will prolong my Test career as well,” the Skipper said.

Who is coming to Melbourne with us? A photo posted by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) on Mar 26, 2015 at 2:26pm PDT

Clarke made the announcement at his official captain’s press conference before tomorrow’s match at the MCG.

He said he only broke the news to his teammates 10 minutes before the conference.

“I’ve just spoken to my teammates and spoken to (Cricket Australia CEO) James Sutherland and (National Selection Panel chairman) Rod Marsh and (Support Team head coach) Darren Lehmann and informed them tomorrow will be my last ODI for Australia,” he said.

“It’s certainly been an honour and a privilege to represent my country.”

Sunday’s final will be Clarke’s 245th one day international.

“I was very fortunate four years ago to get the opportunity for me to captain this one-day team,” he said.

“That was very good preparation for me leading up to this World Cup and I think the next Australian captain deserves the same opportunity.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect I’ll be fit and healthy and available for the next World Cup, so I believe it’s the right time.”

