MICHAEL CLARKE IS BACK: 'I've realised the game of cricket is in my blood'

Michael Clarke of Australia celebrates after reaching 100 runs. Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

Former Australian Test captain, Michael Clarke, has announced plans to make a comeback and return to first-grade cricket in February.

The 34-year-old retired last August following the Ashes but is reportedly planning a return to NSW grade cricket club Western Suburbs in their February 20 match against Randwick-Petersham.

“To step away from cricket for four months has been great, I have found my body has enjoyed it and my mind has really enjoyed it too.” Clarke told News Limited.

“At the same time I’ve ­realised the game of cricket is in my blood. I’ve been looking for an outlet to replace what I’ve chosen to walk away from.”

In March last year, Clarke led Australia to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand after bidding farewell to one-day international cricket.

Despite losing the Ashes to England last year, Clarke’s stellar career in cricket spanning across 11 years ended on a high note after Australia took out the fifth Ashes test against England.

But Clarke, who was widely considered as one of the world’s greatest batsmans, has also signalled his intention of playing in the Big Bash League and the Indian Premier League.

“There’s BBL next summer, I’d love to be a part of that, IPL, county cricket. There’s possibly even Sheffield Shield cricket for NSW,” he said.

Clarke currently has 115 Tests and 245 one-day-internationals to his name.

