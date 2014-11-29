Michael Clarke Has Just Given The Most Agonisingly Beautiful Tribute To Friend, And Teammate Phillip Hughes

Michael Clarke Press Conference for Phillip Hughes. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty.

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke paid an emotional tribute to his friend and teammate Phillip Hughes this morning.

Fighting back tears and with some deep breaths, Clarke gave a touching speech about the cricket they all loved and knew as “Brussy”.

Clearly, an agonising moment for the man who had mentored Hughes through his career, he reflected on Hughes’ inspiration approach to the sport, and striving to always improve, as a legacy that will drive the team for the rest of their lives.

Here is his tribute in full.

“I’ll do my best guys. “Obviously this statement is from and on behalf of the Australian cricket teams and our support staff. “Words cannot express the loss we all feel as a team right now. “To Greg, Virginia, Jason and Megan, we share in the deep pain you are feeling.” He takes on breath. “Apart from when he was home on the farm with his beloved cattle, Hughesy was at his happiest when he was playing cricket for his country with his mates. “Things were always put in perspective when Hughesy said, ‘Where else would you rather be boys than playing cricket for your country.’” Pause. “We’re going to miss that cheeky grin and that twinkle in his eye. “He epitomised what the baggy green was about and what it means to us all. “The world lost one of its great blokes this week and we are all poorer for it. “Our promise to Hughesy’s family is that we will do everything we can to honour his memory. “That means so much. “His legacy of trying to improve each and every day will drive us for the rest of our lives. “Last night I asked Cricket Australia if Hughesy’s Australian One Day International shirt number, 64, could be retired. To which they agreed. “That means so much. “His legacy of tiring to improve will drive us for the rest of our lives. “We’d like to thank everyone, both here and overseas, for the touching tributes over the recent days.” He stops. You heart bleeds sympathy as he find the courage to continue. “Our dressing room will never be the same. “We loved him and always will. “Rest in peace, Brussy.”

Here’s the clip from Cricket.com.au

