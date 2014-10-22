Michael Cheika Has Been Appointed As Wallabies Head Coach

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper with new coach Michael Cheika.

Michael Cheika has been appointed as the new Wallabies head coach, signing a three-year contract with the Australian Rugby Union (ARU).

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver confirmed the appointment in Sydney this afternoon, following several days of negotiations with Cheika.

Cheika will also remain as coach for the Waratahs side in 2015 but will relinquish the role following the Super Rugby season.

His first role as head coach will be leading the Wallabies in their European tour, set to depart on Friday.

Acknowledging he had a big task ahead of him, going into the tour cold and unfamiliar with the team, he said: “I am going to have to work hard and learn quickly but I am up for the challenge.”

After being unsuccessful in getting Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham and Western Force coach Michael Foley on board for the side, it has been reported that he will ask Waratahs attack coach Daryl Gibson or defence coach Nathan Grey to join him on the tour.

Cheika replaces Ewen McKenzie, who resigned after the Wallabies 29-28 loss in the dying minutes of the season’s final Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks.

