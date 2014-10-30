SNL Star Michael Che Offends With Sexist Facebook Status About Catcalling

Yesterday, a video about catcalling took over the internet.

It was taken from the perspective of a woman who walked around Manhattan with a camera, and documented the times when she was catcalled, spoken to, whistled at, or commented on.

It happened 112 times. Women on Twitter and Facebook were commiserating with the filmmaker, and many men and women were surprised that this kind of attention is unwanted, or even considered to be harassment.

The video has been viewed more than 6.5 million times.

Men including SNL star Michael Che, who took to Facebook to comment the following. He likens the catcalls to times when people come up to him on the street, recognising him from SNL.

The amount of “likes” on the post is concerning, as were some of the comments from women and men below his statement.

He then posted to Facebook again, using a somewhat sarcastic approach.

You can watch the full video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.