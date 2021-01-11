UFC new boy Michael Chandler wants to bludgeon Dan Hooker so badly he 'entices' Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Octagon

Michael Chandler wants to bludgeon Dan Hooker so badly at the UFC’s final Fight Island event this month that he lures Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the Octagon.

A three-time Bellator MMA champion, Chandler was the UFC’s biggest signing in 2020 and will fight for the first time with the leading MMA firm on January 23.

Nurmagomedov, though, retired after submitting Justin Gaethje at a Fight Island show last year.

Should he stay retired and vacate the UFC lightweight championship, then the winner of the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight could challenge someone like Chandler for the belt.

Chandler would be confident of victory should he fight McGregor. “I am a nightmare for Conor,” he said.

Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at Fight Island in October, dropped to his knees, wept to mourn his father who died of coronavirus complications, and then announced an abrupt retirement from the fight game.

Chandler was the UFC’s greatest signing last year and is thrust into a baptism of fire against Hooker, who lost narrowly in a Fight of the Year contender against Dustin Poirier, who fights Conor McGregor on January 23.

A former three-time champion with Bellator MMA, Chandler, told MMA Fighting this week that his focus is on Dan Hooker and securing his first win with the UFC.

But Chandler doesn’t want to merely win â€” he wants to do so in style. “I want to put a stamp on my introduction for who I am to the UFC fans by finishing Dan Hooker, or dominating him,” the American said.

Chandler is a wrestle-boxer with a pro-MMA record of 21 wins (nine knockouts, seven submissions, and five decisions) against five losses.

He spent the entire decade competing for Bellator, recording big victories over Eddie Alvarez, Patricky Freire (twice), and Benson Henderson (twice).

Because of all that experience, Chandler moves into the UFC at the age of 34 and is keen to compete in the big fights as early as possible â€” hence why his UFC debut is against Hooker.

Securing a conclusive finish over Hooker is a statement Chandler hopes to make.

“It [would] really put me in a position to where maybe I get the winner of Conor-Poirier, or I get the next title shot against Khabib,” Chandler said.

“I think if I go out there and showcase my wrestling skills, too. I mean, there’s no doubt I want to go out there and knock Dan Hooker out, but I also want to show the world my wrestling skills.

“I want to put a stamp on good old fashioned American wrestling. Maybe I can entice Khabib to come back for an American wrestling vs. Russian Sambo [match], and see if he can beat me.”

Chandler also said he’s a nightmare match-up for McGregor

Though Nurmagomedov said he’s retired, it remains unclear whether he could be tempted to return to the Octagon for a 30th and final match, as the UFC boss Dana White is due to meet the lightweight champion in the coming weeks.

Should Nurmagomedov stay true to his word, he would have to vacate his belt. White has already said that the McGregor and Poirier fight winner will compete for the title â€” but they would need an opponent.

Chandler wants his name in the mix there, too. “Of course, I want my name in that storyline,” he said to ESPN MMA, adding that he is determined to attach himself to McGregor.

“Of course, I want that possible fight. Do I think I match up extremely well against Conor? Absolutely.

“With my wrestling background, plus the power in my hands, plus my ability to mix up the striking with the takedowns, plus my ability to push the pace, I think I am a nightmare for Conor.

“But I respect what Conor is doing. I think Conor is continuing to come into his own.”

