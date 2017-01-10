Michael Chamberlain has died aged 72

Michael Chamberlain. Photo: Getty Images.

Michael Chamberlain died in Gosford Hospital on Monday evening as the result of complications from leukaemia.

Chamberlain, and his ex-wife Lindy, were convicted of murder after their 9-week-old baby Azaria disappeared in the Australian Outback.

Lindy was sentenced to life in jail in 1982. The conviction was later overturned.

They were then pardoned, exonerated and compensated following revelations that a dingo was in fact responsible for the infant’s death.

The baby vanished on the night of August 17, 1980, on a family camping trip to Uluru. Her body was never found.

The case, which attracted tons of media attention, was also the subject of the 1988 film, “A Cry in the Dark,” staring Meryl Streep.

The pair later split and both went on to remarry, and Michael went on to become a successful academic.

In 2016, he was appointed a conjoint professor at the University of Newcastle, in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

