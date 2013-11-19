Superbad Actor Michael Cera's Text Friendship With A Stranger Is More Creepy, Less 'Hilarious'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Michael Cera would not let the conversation die after a stranger accidentally texted him.

“Juno” and “Superbad” actor

Michael Cerais known for playing awkward, bumbling characters.

And it appears his art is somewhat imitating life, as revealed in an incredibly uncomfortable exchange between the actor and a stranger who accidentally texted him one day.

Cera explains in a New Yorker piece titled “My Man Jeremy”: “One day I received a text message from a phone number I did not recognise. Intrigued, I replied, and thus began an intimate and illuminating correspondence.”

It starts innocently enough:

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/5 9:46 PM

sup you comnig to this thing?

MICHAEL 12/5 9:46 PM

hi oops I don’t know this number. I’m Michael, who is this?

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/5 9:58 PM

oops my mistake

MICHAEL 12/5 9:58 PM

hahahaha no problem — happens. . .where are you anyway? Like what city? Los Angeles? or. . .

MICHAEL 12/5 10:06 PM

I’m in LA

MICHAEL 12/5 10:34 PM

haha. I don’t really recognise your area #

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/6 11:39 AM

oh shit just saw yur messages yea I live north of la wish i lived down there tho :p

MICHAEL 12/8 7:11 AM

didn’t catch your name btw. . .

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/9 12:39 PM

yah my name is jeremy i live in delano ca. had your number confused with a friend from la lol. sorry bout that. peace

Cera eventually ends up telling the stranger that he’s a famous actor:

MICHAEL 12/6 1:30 PM

you should come to town one night and I’ll take you to a party at my buddy Michael Cera’s house

MICHAEL 12/6 1:43 PM

the actor haha

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/7 4:53 PM

you know him? yahh man thad be sick hes a cool

MICHAEL 12/7 4:59 PM

really? you don’t think his range is limited?

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/7 5:04 PM

lol nah whadever may be true

MICHAEL 12/7 5:14 PM

hahahahahahha

MICHAEL 12/7 5:19 PM

anyway i was just kidding before that’s actually me

MICHAEL 12/7 5:25 PM

hahaha

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/7 5:37 PM

huh? yur michael cera??

MICHAEL 12/7 5:38 PM

hahahahahahaah

UNKNOWN NUMBER 12/7 5:39 PM

tha actor?

MICHAEL 12/7 5:41 PM

yes except I spell it with capital letters at the beginning of my first and last names, kind of like a display of common respect kind of thing

MICHAEL 12/7 11:48 PM

but yeah I’m that Michael Cera. . .

The two go on to discuss partying, and Cera even ends up going to meet Jeremy at a party months later — and then hooking up with his girlfriend.

Ultimately, Jeremy ends up changing his number.

The Internet seems to find the 4-page exchange hilarious. Personally, I think Cera comes off as condescending and says “haha” and “hehe” so often that it feels creepy.

Read it here and judge for yourselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.