Michael Cera Finally Agrees To Do "Arrested Development" Movie

Hilary Lewis
  • Michael Cera finally realised two well-known roles in Juno and Superbad don’t make him important enough to turn down a role in the highly anticipated Arrested Development movie. The last holdout has agreed to do the film, which may be out by the end of next year. (E! Online)
  • Iron Man 2 news: Filming is set to begin in April (DHD) and Dollhouse’s Eliza Dushku really wants to play Black Widow. (Rope of Silicon)
  • Kenneth Branagh is set to direct Marvel’s Thor movie. (DHD)
  • Studios are bidding on two yet to be produced projects: a Matt Damon drama and a Will Ferrell/Mark Wahlberg comedy (Variety)
  • Michel Gondry has agreed to direct Sony’s The Green Hornet, saving the Seth Rogen-starring comic book movie from dying in development. (DHD)
  • Andy Richter has returned to his roots, rejoining Conan O’Brien as the announcer for Conan’s Tonight Show. (TV Week)
  • The writer of the Scream trilogy may be working on another series of Scream films for The Weinstein Company. Time to get the ghost mask out of mothballs. (ROS)
  • The CW has greenlit the pilot for the Ashton Kutcher-produced The Beautiful Life, about models living in New York. Production begins next month in Montreal. Seems about right. (Production Weekly)
  • Starz has picked up its Crash TV series, based on the Oscar-winning film, for a second season (THR)
  • The Spider-Man musical will be called Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and will open on Broadway on February 18, 2010, with previews beginning January 16. Now all they need is a cast. (THR)

 

