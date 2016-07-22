Actor Michael Caine legally changes name at 83, blames ISIS

Actor Michael Caine, 83, has officially changed his name.

To Michael Caine.

Until now, Caine’s legal name was Maurice Micklewhite.

“I changed my name when all the stuff started with ISIS,” the artist formerly known as Micklewhite told The Sun. “An airport security guard would say ‘Hi Michael Caine,’ and suddenly I’d give him a passport with a different name on it. I could stand there for an hour. So I changed my name.”

“Michael Caine” is Caine’s second stage name. He started out as “Michael Scott” in theatres in Sussex. He changed it when he moved to London and there was already another theatre actor with that name.

He picked up “Michael Caine” in 1954, taking it from a billboard in Leicester Square for the Humphrey Bogart movie “The Caine Mutiny.” Two years later, he’d have his first credited movie role and has been known as Michael Caine in the 60 years since then.

