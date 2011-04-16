Michael Burry On The Subprime Crash, Goldman Sachs, And Why You Should Open A Bank Account In Canada

Arguably the first predictor of the financial crisis, Michael Burry, spoke at Vanderbilt University this week about the subprime crash, Goldman Sachs’ screwing him over, and what he’s invested in now.



Burry’s advice:

Open a bank account in Canada

“Silicon Valley is the only place where pure capitalism exists today”

There are opportunities in small caps because they have lost sponsorship at most sell-side firms

Large caps aren’t as cheap as others think they are

Details on his speech are available here. Or you can watch the full interview below.

