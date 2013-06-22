A Virtually Unknown Hedge Funder Who Crushed It During The Crisis Is Preparing To Make His Comeback

Dr. Michael Burry is apparently plotting a comeback to the hedge fund world.



Burry, the former hedge fund manager who accurately predicted the housing market crisis and is featured in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short”, is looking to raise money to start a new fund, the Wall Street Journal’s Juliet Chung reports.

According to the Journal, he’s looking to raise between $100 and $200 million.

The medical doctor-turned-hedge fund manager had incredible annualized returns during his eight years of running Bay Area-based Scion Capital Group.

Burry—who has a glass eye, Asperger’s Syndrome and likes to play the guitar—racked up returns of 472% since the fund’s inception in 2000.

He crushed it on his bet against the subprime housing market. In 2007, he returned 166% for investors.

After that, he didn’t get inundated with phone calls from people wanting to invest. Instead, he told Bloomberg “Risk Takers” that he didn’t receive a single call.

Burry then returned investor money in 2008 to focus on investing his own money.

