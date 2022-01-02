Michael Burry, Jeremy Grantham, and other top investors are predicting an epic market crash. Here are their gravest warnings of 2021.

Stanley Druckenmiller

Druckenmiller said in May 2021 that the bull market reminded him of the dot-com boom, but he cautioned that asset prices could continue rising for a while.

“I have no doubt that we are in a raging mania in all assets,” the billionaire investor and Duquesne Family Office chief said. “I also have no doubt that I don’t have a clue when that’s going to end.

“I knew we were in a raging mania in ’99, but it kept going on, and if you had shorted the tech stocks in mid-’99, you were out of business by the end of the year,” Druckenmiller added.

The investor indicated he would pull his cash out of equities in a matter of months.

“I will be surprised if we’re not out of the stock market by the end of the year, just because the bubbles can’t last that long,” he said.