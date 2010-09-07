Famed Hedge Funder Michael Burry Is Buying Farmland, And Sees More Pain For The Dollar And Housing

Photo: Bloomberg

Michael Burry, the famed hedge fund manager featured prominently in The Big Short, is betting big on farmland, and expects the collapse of the dollar, he tells Bloomberg.Apparently he’s still poking around for his next “big” idea (Burry famously shorted the housing market through the same type of bets that made John Paulson mega-rich), though he thinks having farmland with a good water supply is very attractive.



In a segment of the interview here, he slams the fact that nobody’s taken responsibility for the crisis, and he predicts more housing pain ahead due to the government’s falsely propping up of the market (still) via Fannie and Freddie, and the millions of homeowners that are delinquent but haven’t been kicked out of their homes yet.

Farmland, of coursee has been an uber trendy investment, as folks like Jim Rogers and Barton Biggs have all sung its praises. Like gold, it’s a bet against hyperinflation and instability and also war.

