Michael Bublé gave his grandfather's former caretaker an HGTV dream home so she would never have to pay rent again

Michael Bublé starred in the most recent episode of “Celebrity IOU,” HGTV’s hit show that features celebrities teaming up with Drew and Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” fame.

Bublé gifted his late grandfather’s house to his relative’s former caretaker Minette, surprising her with a home of her own so she wouldn’t have to pay rent ever again.

“My grandpa would be so happy,” the singer said on the show. “Giving her this house would have been his dream.”

The next episode of “Celebrity IOU,” featuring Rebel Wilson, airs on May 11.

HGTV’s latest hit is “Celebrity IOU,” a new series starring Drew and Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” fame.

Celebrities like Brad Pitt and Viola Davis team up with the brothers on the show, renovating the homes of people they love.

But Michael Bublé took the show to the next level by giving away his grandfather’s home on Monday’s episode.

Michael Bublé helped the Scott brothers renovate his grandfather’s home for his relative’s longtime caretaker, Minette

Bublé’s grandfather, Demetrio, played a big role in his life growing up, as did his home.

Demetrio actually made the home himself.

“He built this with his own two hands,” Bublé said of his grandfather’s home.

HGTV Michael Bublé and his late grandfather were very close.

“The greatest moments of my life happened here,” Bublé said. “The songs I learned and the style of music I fell in love with, they all happened here.”

Bublé decided to team up with the Scott brothers to remodel the home before giving it to Minette, his grandfather’s longtime caretaker and friend.

Minette and Demetrio were very close, and Bublé said she became like family “almost instantly.”

The Bublés decided to give Minette the home so it would stay in the family, and so that Minette wouldn’t have to pay rent ever again.

Bublé told the Scott brothers that she sent most of the money she made back to the Philippines for her family, so the financial gift of a home of her own would be immeasurable.

HGTV Bublé and his family decided to give their grandfather’s home to his longtime caretaker, Minette.

“He really hoped that Minnete could live here,” Bublé said of his grandfather.

“Minette never does anything for herself, and I think my grandpa would be thrilled knowing we could maybe lessen her burden a little bit and continue having Minette help her family,” the singer added.

Bublé and the Scott brothers transformed the home into a more modern space before surprising Minette with it

The 1970s-style home hadn’t been renovated in years, so the trio wanted to give Minette a more updated place.

HGTV Michael Bublé’s grandfather built the home in the 1970s.

Their renovations focused on the entryway, kitchen, and living room, where Bublé said his family spent time socialising together throughout his life.

Bublé was hands-on with the project, working with the Scotts on both the demolition and moving furniture into the home.

However, he had to go on tour for the majority of the renovation, so he didn’t see the finished product until the Scotts had worked their magic.

HGTV The Scott brothers gave the home a modern update.

“When I walked in, I was genuinely, absolutely blown away,” Bublé said of the home’s transformation.

Minette was overwhelmed with emotion when Bublé told her the house was for her

Bublé and his family told Minette they were filming her for a documentary, and Bublé didn’t reveal the house would belong to her until the renovation reveal.

Minette immediately broke down in tears upon hearing the news.

“It’s just amazing,” she said of the renovation, already imagining the Christmas gathering she could host with her family from the Philippines as she looked around the house.

HGTV Minette was emotional when Bublé told her the house was hers.

“Minette is really a special, beautiful woman,” Bublé said of the caretaker who was so close to his grandfather.

“My grandpa would be so happy,” the singer added. “Giving her this house would have been his dream.”

The next episode of “Celebrity IOU,” airing on May 11, will feature Rebel Wilson, who chose to gift her makeup artist and friend with a dream home makeover.

You can learn more about “Celebrity IOU” here.

