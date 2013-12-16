Michael Bublé's Complete Dominance Of Spotify Right Now Is Terrifying

This is not a joke.

We asked Spotify to send us the top Christmas songs getting streamed right now.

Here is what they sent back. Apparently, Spotify listeners only want to spend Christmas with one man, and no one else.

That man is Michael Bublé.

Basically, listeners have his 2011 smash album, “Christmas,” which has sold more than 3 million copies in the U.S, on repeat.

Only Mariah Carey shakes up the list with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

In order of most streams (Spotify did not provide raw data):

Michael Bublé — “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Mariah Carey — “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Michael Bublé — “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Michael Bublé — “White Christmas” – Duet With Shania Twain

Michael Bublé — “Jingle Bells” – feat. The Puppini Sisters

Michael Bublé — “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Michael Bublé — “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Michael Bublé — “Christmas [Baby Please Come Home]”

Michael Bublé — “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé — “Cold December Night”

Michael Bublé — “Santa Baby”

They also provided us with a separate list that uses a formula to “de-Buble” the list, at least a little. This is a bit more reasonable.

Mariah Carey – “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Bing Crosby – “White Christmas”

Michael Bublé – “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Nat King Cole – “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”

Elvis Presley – “Blue Christmas”

Andy Williams – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby

Wham! – “Last Christmas” – Single Version

N Sync – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

We’re not sure what Bublé does the rest of the year, but this shows it probably doesn’t matter.

