Ferguson Police Believe Slain Teen May Have Robbed Store Right Before He Was Killed

AP Lesley McSpadden, right, the mother of 18-year-old Michael Brown, watches as Brown’s father, Michael Brown Sr., holds up a family picture.

The police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri over the weekend was on his way to a robbery call when he ran into Michael Brown.

At a press conference on Friday, Ferguson police released the name of the officer who shot Brown and provided more details about the events that led to his death.

The police report from Saturday’s armed robbery incident that led to Brown’s shooting names Brown as a suspect in the robbery.

Here’s the police report:





More from report pic.twitter.com/7OyD2fgrI2

— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 15, 2014

Page from police report pic.twitter.com/xcz6nUKqY2

— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 15, 2014

The police report for the robbery also names Dorian Johnson as being with Brown in the Quick Trip convenience store they allegedly stole cigars from. Johnson was a witness to Brown’s shooting and said that Brown had his hands up when he was shot.

There was reportedly an altercation between Brown and a person who appears to be a store clerk before police arrived on scene, according to the report.

Police provided some details about Brown’s shooting in a news conference Friday morning, but the report does not address the shooting.

Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Brown, was on his way to the robbery call when he encountered Brown at about 12:01 p.m., Ferguson police chief Thomas Jackson said Friday. Brown had been shot by the time a second officer arrived on scene at 12:04 p.m.

Wilson got a description of the alleged Quick Trip robber as he was on his way to the call, Jackson said. As he arrived on scene, he saw Brown walking toward the Quick Trip.

Protests erupted in Ferguson after Brown’s shooting. After nearly a week of chaos, the State Highway Patrol was brought in to calm the protests.

