Michael Brown's Mother Says He Was 'Running For His Life'

YouTube/Charlie Rose Michael Brown’s mother Lesley McSpadden sat down with Charlie Rose.

Michael Brown’s parents

sat down with PBS’ Charlie Rose on Wednesday.

In the conversation, Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden, said that her son was “running for his life” after an altercation with Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson. An event that eventually led to the teenager’s death.

St. Louis prosecutor Robert McCullough announced Monday that a

grand jury had decided not to indict Wilson, prompting nationwide rioting.

“My son was running for his life, and as his father has said before, he’s had a conversation with him about how to deal with the authorities if you’re approached,” said McSpadden. “Which is to obey, basically. If they ask you to do something you have to do it. I believe that [Wilson] asked my son to stop and I believe that’s what he did.”

You can watch a clip of Charlie Rose’s interview with Brown’s parents below. The full interview airs Wednesday at 11pm EST on PBS and again on Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.