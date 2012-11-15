USA Scores A Goal Against Russia On A One-Time Blast From Outside The Box

Impressive goal from Michael Bradley in USA’s friendly against Russia this afternoon.



He took a volley from the edge of the box and banged it in off the post to tie the game 1-1.

The game ended in a 2-2 tie, a really good result for the US. The team will finish the year with a borderline amazing 2-0-1 record in road friendlies against Italy, Mexico, and Russia.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.