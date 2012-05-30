An American Soccer Player Scored A Brilliant Screwball Goal Over The Weekend

The U.S. men’s national team quietly had its best offensive game of the Jurgen Klinsmann era on Friday night, demolishing Scotland 5-1 in Jacksonville.



Scotland isn’t exactly Brazil (no worries, the U.S. plays them tomorrow night), and it was just a friendly, but it’s still an encouraging result as the USMNT goes into World Cup qualifying.

Michael Bradley had the highlight of the night, swerving a half volley into the back of the net from well outside the box.

Here’s the video (via Bleacher Report):

