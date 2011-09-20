A Giants Player Nailed An Intern In The Face With The Football After Scoring A Touchdown Last Night

Giants linebacker Michael Boley celebrated his fumble return touchdown last night by hitting an intern in the face with the ball.



After scooping up a fumble and taking it in for a score, Boley flung the ball out of the back of the endzone.

It ended up hitting an intern square in the face. The intern, Ryan Brown, works in the Giants video department, according to NFL.com.

He wasn’t injured, and told the Newark Star-Ledger after the game, “I’ve been getting blown up all night on Facebook.”

The Giants won 28-16.

