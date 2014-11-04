Here Are All The Ridiculous Domain Names Mike Bloomberg's Lawyers Just Registered For Him

Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s aides appear to have really embraced the new “.nyc” domain name, launched last October.

amNewYork reported Monday that the law firm representing Bloomberg’s foundation recently purchased at least 400 .nyc domain names related to his name. Though some are more or less normal web addresses — “bloombergfamilyfoundation.nyc” and “officialmikebloomberg.nyc,” for example — others border on the absurd, including “MikeBloombergIsADweeb.nyc.”

Reached for comment, Bloomberg’s spokeswoman said she was unaware about the domain name spree until earlier today. She added Bloomberg would be getting rid of the sillier domain names.

“It’s news to us. This appears to be overly-aggressive legal due diligence, and we’re only keeping the straightforward addresses,” she said in a statement.

According to Domain Name Wire, some of the more ridiculous registrations include:

BloombergBlows.nyc MikeIsTooShort.nyc MikeBloombergisaDweeb.nyc MikeBloombergRocks.nyc MikeBloombergblows.nyc MichaelBloombergisaWeiner.nyc F—kbloomberg.nyc BloombergistooRich.nyc getalifemike.nyc BloombergisanAss.nyc

Records show the law firm, Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP, registered the listed addresses in October. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

