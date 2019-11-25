Michael Bloomberg says he will not accept political donations in his 2020 campaign or a presidential salary if he wins

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor who is running for president, will not accept political donations and will not accept the presidential salary if he were to win next year, senior aides told The Associated Press.

“He has never taken a political contribution in his life,” Bloomberg’s chief adviser Howard Wolfson told the AP. “He is not about to start. He cannot be bought.”

If Bloomberg refuses donations, he will not be able to participate in any official Democratic debates as their rules stand, as the Democratic National Committee’s rules require candidates to meet certain criteria in polling and donations in order to participate.

President Trump has refused his $US400,000 salary and often boasts of donating it to agencies like the National Park Service and the Department of Education. He falsely claimed last month that he is the first US president since George Washington to not accept the salary, but others included Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy.

Bloomberg announced that he was officially running on Saturday.

Bloomberg, who cofounded the media company Bloomberg LP and was the New York City mayor for three terms from 2002 to 2014, is the richest person in New York and the eighth richest person in the US, with a net worth of $US52.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Bloomberg spent $US30 million on TV ads last week, The New York Times reported on Friday, which is more than all of the Democratic candidates have spent all year. The 60-second ads are expected to run this week in at least 29 states throughout the US, according to the Times.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweeted on Friday that he’s “disgusted by the idea that Michael Bloomberg or any billionaire thinks they can circumvent the political process and spend tens of millions of dollars to buy elections.”

“If you can’t build grassroots support for your candidacy, you have no business running for president,” Sanders added.

