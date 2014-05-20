Michael Bloomberg Wants To Ban Guns In Chipotle

Everytown One of the image’s in Everytown’s email to supporters.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control group backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is calling on the Chipotle restaurant chain to crack down on guns in its stores.

In an email sent Monday titled “Burritos, not bullets,” the group sounded the alarm over a recent incident where gun rights advocates took advantage of Texas’ open carry laws and reportedly displayed their firearms openly in a Chipotle restaurant.

“A group of gun extremists flocked into a Dallas-area Chipotle over the weekend with semiautomatic rifles strapped to their backs, alarming customers and raising serious questions about public safety at the restaurant chain’s 1,600 locations,” the group wrote, urging supporters to sign a petition to Chipotle’s CEO, Steve Ells, demanding the company create a “clear policy prohibiting guns in restaurants.”

Bloomberg’s group said the issue of guns potentially being carried in Chipotle was even more important since the restaurant serves beer and margaritas.

“Making matters worse, most Chipotle locations serve alcohol, a potentially dangerous mix with guns,” the email said. “Chipotle has no policy on guns in its stores, which means they’re putting their customers — including our children and families — at risk.”

Chipotle responded to criticism online.

“We recognise that it’s a sensitive issue and we respect that people have very different points of view,” the company wrote on Facebook. “That said, we have no position on the issue and simply comply with local laws.”

Update (6:05 pm): Chipotle provided the following statement to Business Insider after this story was published:

